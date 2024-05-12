Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $258.05. 1,922,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.66. The company has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.