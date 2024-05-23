IMC Chicago LLC Purchases 23,408 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.57% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.04. 44,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,392. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSDD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.