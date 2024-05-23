IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 20,640 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at about $980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.44. 291,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,566. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $44.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

