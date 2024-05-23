IMC Chicago LLC Grows Stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) by 174.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 8.08% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFD remained flat at $13.67 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

