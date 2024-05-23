General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 393.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 53,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.37. 61,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,075. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $301.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.64. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.