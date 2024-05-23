Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $36.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $36,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $540.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $391.39 and a one year high of $542.19. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.30 and a 200-day moving average of $496.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

