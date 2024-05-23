Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow Sells 3,343 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.94. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after buying an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after buying an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 196.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

