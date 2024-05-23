IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 26.37% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

AMZD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,836. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.1672 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

