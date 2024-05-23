Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,101 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $29,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

