OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.34. 16,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,440. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

