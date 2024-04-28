WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.10-16.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73-2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.100-16.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

WEX stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.58. 427,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,961. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

