Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 127.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.83 and a 12 month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

