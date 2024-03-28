TMC the metals company Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for TMC the metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.34 on Thursday. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

