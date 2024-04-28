Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 190,192 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 190,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 197,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,109. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

