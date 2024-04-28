Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avantor Stock Down 4.8 %
Avantor stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,185,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor
In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Avantor
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantor
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.