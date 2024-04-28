Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avantor Stock Down 4.8 %

Avantor stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,185,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avantor

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.