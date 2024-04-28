Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.10)-($0.80) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.635-$2.735 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.45)-($0.35) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

TDOC stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,696,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,149. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $579,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company's stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

