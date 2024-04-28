Total Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,130 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 2.9% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Silver Trust worth $22,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

