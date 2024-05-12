Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,694 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,694 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $9.00 on Friday, hitting $509.82. 526,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

