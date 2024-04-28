Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Invests $4.55 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000. PVH accounts for approximately 4.1% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of PVH at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVH. FMR LLC grew its stake in PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,911,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PVH by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 422,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143,832 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,569,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PVH by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,983 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.03. 811,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,479. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

See Also

