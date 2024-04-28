Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $431.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.40. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $315.05 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

