Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Super League Enterprise Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLE opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.95. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super League Enterprise by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super League Enterprise by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Super League Enterprise by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

