Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

