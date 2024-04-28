Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRT opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

