Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Onconova Therapeutics
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.