StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is a Special Dividend?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.