StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

