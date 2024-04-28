Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.8 %

HAS opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

