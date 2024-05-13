TD Securities Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$142.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$132.83.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:BMO traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$128.87. 345,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3859489 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Montreal

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. Also, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.