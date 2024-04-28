Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

GH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Guardant Health stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

