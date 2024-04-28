Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.