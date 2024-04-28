Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $16,800.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $16,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

SFST opened at $27.18 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $221.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFST shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

