Gordon Rubenstein Sells 175,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,269,235 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.42. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 974.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 883,688 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 222,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,862 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 291.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 118,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 88,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 594.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

