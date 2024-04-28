Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.11. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.70%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc makes up approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.