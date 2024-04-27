Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,500,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324,858. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.42 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock worth $36,746,578 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

