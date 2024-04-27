Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,159 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.32. 6,255,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,381,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.