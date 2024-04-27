The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159,402 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $132,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 57,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 12,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.73. 6,304,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,049,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

