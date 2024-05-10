Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Director Greg D. Carmichael Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,596.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.29.

View Our Latest Report on EHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.