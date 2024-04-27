Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 105 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.72. The stock had a trading volume of 103,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,503. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $231.02 and a 1 year high of $300.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.30.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

