Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,302.00 and last traded at $1,310.72. Approximately 217,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,825,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,325.37.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,309.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,158.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $605.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 11,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

