Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $614.71 and last traded at $611.93. Approximately 674,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,362,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $609.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.16. The firm has a market cap of $263.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,432 shares of company stock worth $84,762,938. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

