WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Trading Up 0.1%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $236.98 and last traded at $235.46. 5,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 127,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.17.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.89 and a 200-day moving average of $244.15.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

In related news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 48.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 10.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

