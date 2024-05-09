Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Up 0.7%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.22. Approximately 13,767,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 48,176,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Intel Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 28.5% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 589,654 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,045,000 after acquiring an additional 130,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 100,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 48.2% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 522,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 170,139 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 43,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.