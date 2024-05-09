Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.06 and last traded at $166.06. Approximately 790,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,802,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.57. The stock has a market cap of $391.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,112 shares of company stock valued at $22,841,321. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 138,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 928,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

