Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.6% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $181.58 and last traded at $181.37. 854,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,455,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Boeing

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,490,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $19,729,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.