Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for about 2.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 9,684,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,656,274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

