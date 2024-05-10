Intchains Group (ICG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 16th.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

Shares of Intchains Group stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Intchains Group has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.98 million, a PE ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 0.50.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

