SPAR Group (SGRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, analysts expect SPAR Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $1.77 on Friday. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity

SPAR Group Company Profile

In other SPAR Group news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,442.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,943 shares of company stock worth $275,466. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.