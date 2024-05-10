Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 1,659.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.02 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

