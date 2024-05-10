Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.01 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 1,659.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.02 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Earnings History for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

