Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after acquiring an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $186.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.17. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $143.98 and a 52-week high of $187.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

