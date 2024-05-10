Shimmick (SHIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Shimmick to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.50 million. On average, analysts expect Shimmick to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHIM stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Shimmick has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Shimmick from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

