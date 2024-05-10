Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,619,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,312,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,484,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.21 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

