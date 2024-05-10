Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLNFree Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,619,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,312,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,484,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.21 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.